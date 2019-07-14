Multiple people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-15 near Baker

BAKER, CALIFORNIA (FOX5) -- The San Bernardino County Fire Department said multiple people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate-15, near Baker, California, Saturday afternoon.
According to the department, a semi-truck crossed the divider on the highway and struck eight vehicles. Three people were immediately sent to the hospital and an additional 12 people were transported as "delayed patients."
Mercy Air transported the patients to the hospital, the department said. There were no known fatalities in the crash.
Baker (Final): BC147 North IC semi-truck crosses the center divider and collides with 8 cars. #SBCoFD, CHP, MCLB and Mercy Air are on scene to treat and transport 3 immediate and 12 delayed patients. No known fatalities. Expect delays on north and southbound Interstate 15. KRH pic.twitter.com/D7s95AxJwr— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 13, 2019
Drivers were told by fire officials to expect delays heading north and south on I-15.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
