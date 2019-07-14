Multiple people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-15 near Baker

BAKER, CALIFORNIA (FOX5) -- The San Bernardino County Fire Department said multiple people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate-15, near Baker, California, Saturday afternoon.

According to the department, a semi-truck crossed the divider on the highway and struck eight vehicles. Three people were immediately sent to the hospital and an additional 12 people were transported as "delayed patients."

Mercy Air transported the patients to the hospital, the department said. There were no known fatalities in the crash.

Drivers were told by fire officials to expect delays heading north and south on I-15.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.