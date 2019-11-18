LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite the Golden Knights scoring a 6-0 win over the Flames Sunday night, fans will not be able to cash in on the free doughnuts promotion Monday morning.
Nearly all Las Vegas-area Krispy Kreme locations will be closed until 4 p.m. Nov. 18 due to an ownership change. The locations will be getting new cash registers and other technology upgrades.
The location inside the Excalibur said they will be honoring the Golden Knights shutout promotion Monday. The location inside Circus Circus said they'd honor the promotion on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of Monday.
The Golden Knights tweeted that the promotion will be honored at the off-strip locations through Tuesday night, though a worker at the Eastern Krispy Kreme location said the promotion would be accepted through the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.