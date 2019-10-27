Trop/Rainbow fatal RTC crash
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At least one person died after a multi-vehicle crash involving an RTC bus in the southwest valley on Sunday morning.

LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the area of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue around 7:54 a.m. on Oct. 27. The crash involved six other vehicles.

Several people were sent to University Medical Center and one person was pronounced dead. Boxler said impairment was considered a factor.

It was not immediately known what injuries the victims suffered.

There are significant traffic restrictions around Tropicana and Rainbow. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

RTC said it would refer all questions regarding to crash to Las Vegas police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

