LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the south valley late Thursday night.
Police said officers were called to the intersection of Cactus Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard at 9 p.m. Four vehicles were involved in the accident and four people were transported to the hospital.
According to Las Vegas police, impairment and speeding were considered factors in the crash.
The area around the intersection was blocked off for several hours while Las Vegas police investigated the scene.
