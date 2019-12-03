MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) -- Mt. Charleston residents said they were left to fend for themselves after heavy snowfall blanketed an entire neighborhood in Old Town this week.
“It was probably two feet of snow and lots of folks were stuck,” said Donna Thompson.
People who live on Yellow Pine Avenue said their street was so choked up with snow, their cars were having trouble getting in and out of their driveways.
“My neighbors were getting stuck. People were driving down here and getting stuck,” said Amy Williams.
Clark County officials said Yellow Pine Avenue is privately owned. The responsibility of plowing the street falls on the owner.
The county's crews will only plow the street when Mt. Charleston Elementary School is in session, but it wasn't on Thanksgiving week.
Residents said the county let them down and the road’s owner needs to step up and have the road plowed when necessary.
One major concern is the accessibility for first responders and emergency personnel should they be needed.
“There are several folks that are older and sick. And any of us could need help at any time,” said Thompson.
The ordeal was a nightmare for people like longtime resident Rose Meranto who was expecting several guests for Thanksgiving.
“My guest list of 29 people for dinner was reduced to seven,” said Meranto. “Needless to say, I was not a happy camper.”
Last week’s snowfall has not yet melted and with a winter weather advisory going into effect Wednesday morning, people on Mt. Charleston are expecting even more snow.
