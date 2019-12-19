LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Construction on The MSG Sphere at The Venetian is starting to take shape as its last full year of construction comes to a close.
The venue is still scheduled to open in 2021, according to a press release.
The site sits on 18 acres of land near the intersection of Sands Avenue and South Koval Lane.
Builders of the MSG Sphere said they want to change the entertainment industry in Las Vegas by creating a sphere shaped venue unlike anything the world has ever seen.
Approximately 33,182 cubic yards of concrete - enough to fill four-and-a-half Olympic swimming pools - and more than 14.7 million pounds of rebar, have been used in construction for the Sphere.
Vertical construction has reached four out of eight levels, with work now taking place 65-feet above ground level and approximately 17,500 seats. There is a maximum capacity of 20,000 seats with a mix of standing and sitting.
Concrete has also been placed on the second-floor main atrium and the foundation for a 4,000 square foot stage. Currently, 800 tradesmen are working on the site every day.
Once construction reaches its peak, approximately 1,500 tradesmen will be working at the site.
Once completed, the Sphere will rise to 366-feet tall and will be the largest spherical building in the world at 875,000 square feet.
"MSG Sphere is an engineering marvel that will change the face of entertainment right here in Las Vegas. From the venue’s iconic spherical shape, the stage, seating and even the remarkable atrium, it’s easy to see the considerable progress we’ve made this year," said Nick Tomasino, VP Construction for The Madison Square Garden Company. "I thank all of the dedicated workers who are helping us deliver on this vision and look forward to reaching more milestones in the coming year."
The venue is intended to be used for concerts, residencies, corporate events and more. The interior of the MSG Sphere at the Venetian will feature one of the world’s largest LED screens, putting out resolution capabilities one hundred times higher than the average home flat screen TV.
Overall, the project is estimated to cost $1.2 billion once it's completed.
