LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The site of the Moulin Rouge, which was the first racially integrated casino in Las Vegas, has become part of a redevelopment plan aimed at revitalization the city's west side.
The Southern Nevada Housing Authority is one of the entities that is looking to buy the site of the Moulin Rogue for a mixed-use "live-work-play community." The redevelopment would include affordable housing and supportive services for residents.
A meeting agenda released by the Housing Authority said $5.5 million of unrestricted, non-federal reserve funds were approved to purchase the Moulin Rouge site.
According to the Housing Authority, the cost would be associated with the removal of materials, building demolition and site restoration of the property per the direction of the City of Las Vegas. Estimates were placed at $2.5 million.
Housing Authority Executive Director Chad Williams said revenue generated from the project could support the agency's efforts to improve existing affordable housing in Clark County.
The Moulin Rouge opened in 1955 and operated in various capacities until 1997. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.