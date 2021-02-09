LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- She was one of Motown's biggest stars.
Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, died Monday night at her Henderson home.
Wilson had posted a five-minute video on social media on Saturday where she appeared to be excited and healthy.
The singer is being remembered by fans around the world as a trailblazer, a life-long performer, a friend and superstar who entertained millions for more than six decades.
Philip Drennan was a back-up singer for Wilson.
“I actually got to perform with her at the Smith Center which was incredible ... We performed at Mandalay Bay together. A lot of really really cool gigs,” Drennan said.
He said he loved The Supremes and knew all their songs long before meeting Wilson. Working with Wilson was a dream come true.
“She was very very down to earth … it’s not often you get to meet, let alone work, with somebody who was such a pioneer,” Drennan said.
The Supremes were some of the first African American artists on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "American Bandstand," and the first to play one of the country’s most prestigious night club, New York’s Copacabana.
Wilson told Drennan though it may have seemed like the group was on top of the world at the height of their popularity, they still faced constant discrimination often having to use the back entrance when performing.
“I actually woke up this morning to the news and I was just really confused because as far as I knew she was doing great,” Drennan said.
Wilson was noticeably excited in a YouTube video she posted Saturday recounting all the good things that happened to her in Februarys past and where she made a big announcement.
“They are going to release new recordings! Mary Wilson recordings! Yes, at last,” she exclaimed.
Wilson stated she hoped her new songs would be out on March 6, which would have been her 77th birthday.
The cause of her death has not been released. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of Wilson’s life will take place later this year according to her publicist.
