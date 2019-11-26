LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Monday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Nov. 25 at the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Caliche Way near Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police said a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Buffalo approaching the intersection while a 2017 Dodge Challenger was approaching the intersection southbound. LVMPD said the Dodge crossed the path of the Harley while turning left, which resulted in the crash.
The motorcyclist, identified by police as 47-year-old Jason Heidecker, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LVMPD said the driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment.
