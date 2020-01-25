LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with an SUV Friday night in the northwest valley.
The crash happened about 7:37 p.m. Friday on West Deer Springs Way west of the intersection with North Durango Drive, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Evidence at the scene indicated a white 2016 Dodge Journey was making a U-turn on Deer Springs, police said. The collision occurred when the Dodge crossed into the path of a 2014 Ducati Superbike traveling west on Deer Springs. The front of the Ducati struck the left side of the Dodge.
The driver of the Dodge, a 34-year-old woman, was transported with moderate injuries to UMC Trauma, police said. The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. It was the 10th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.