LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 29 on S. Pecos Road near the intersection with E. Rochelle Avenue.
Police said a gray 2002 Buick Century was on Pecos in the center lane ready to make a left turn into a private driveway. A black 2018 Indian Dark Horse motorcycle traveled into the path of the Buick as it was making a left turn.
The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the motorcyclist once next of kind is notified.
Police said the driver of the Buick stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment. The motorcycle rider's death marks the 74th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2020.
