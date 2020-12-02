LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in the south Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 1 on I-215 westbound headed to the northbound I-15 transition ramp.
Smaka said a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on the 215 when it hit the inside barrier. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, NHP said.
The rider was pronounced dead on scene, Smaka said. The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
NHP temporarily closed the transition ramp and the I-15 collector-distributor road from Blue Diamond to Russell for investigation.
