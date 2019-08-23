mlkfatal.png

North Martin Luther King Boulevard was closed after a fatal motorcycle crash Friday night, Aug. 23, 2019.

 LVACS

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were responding the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in central Las Vegas.

Officers responded about 9:25 p.m. to a report of a collision between a sedan and a motorcycle at North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wyatt Avenue.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers have closed Martin Luther King Boulevard. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.