LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were responding the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in central Las Vegas.
Officers responded about 9:25 p.m. to a report of a collision between a sedan and a motorcycle at North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wyatt Avenue.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers have closed Martin Luther King Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
