LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died following a Friday crash on US-95 southbound.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Dec. 13 on US 95 southbound near Decatur Boulevard.
Buratczuk said the crash happened between a black motorcycle and a white Dodge truck. Buratczuk said the motorcyclist was in the HOV lane when the motorcycle started having mechanical problems. The motorcyclist tried to get over to the right shoulder, but his motorcycle stopped in the middle lane, Buratczuk said.
The woman driving the Dodge slammed on her brakes but didn't stop in time, NHP said. Buratczuk said she was cooperating with police and it appears drugs or alcohol are not a factor.
The man was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries where he later died, Buratczuk said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity once family is notified.
NHP said three lanes would be blocked while they investigate.
