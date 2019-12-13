LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to the area of Rancho Drive and Rocky Road, near Gowan. The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Two vehicles and a motorcyclist were involved in the accident, according to LVMPD. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.
Traffic is shut down at northbound Rancho from Cheyenne, and Ricky Road from Rancho to Thom Boulevard.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.