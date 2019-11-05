LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was injured after a crash with a vehicle in Summerlin Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LVMPD Officer Alejandra Zambrano said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the intersection of Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive near Summerlin Parkway. The intersection is just south of the entrance to JW Marriott 221 N. Rampart.
Zambrano said a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center Trauma.
It wasn't immediately known if the driver of the vehicle was injured or if there were passengers, Zambrano said.
LVMPD didn't suspect impairment as a factor in the crash.
Zambrano said the intersection was closed and southbound Rampart from Summerlin Parkway south of Canyon Run would be blocked off for police investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.