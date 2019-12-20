LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV Friday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened on Warm Springs Road between Tamarus and Spencer streets just after 1 p.m. Dec. 20.
LVMPD said the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police said westbound Warm Springs was closed at Spencer to Abbyville for investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
