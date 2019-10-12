LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after crashing into a fence in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were called to the area of West Ogden Avenue, just east of South City Parkway, just after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, Las Vegas police said.
Evidence at the scene suggested the rider of a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, identified by police as a 44-year-old man from Las Vegas, entered a left-hand curve and "rode wide in the curve" as he exited the roadway.
Another motorcyclist is dead today, and a family is mourning after a fatal crash at Ogden/City Parkway. The motorcycle failed to maintain the travel lane, ran off the roadway, and struck a metal fence/pole. #ThisWasPreventable pic.twitter.com/bYX5ByVDK8— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) October 12, 2019
According to Las Vegas police, the rider collided into a fence as he exited the roadway. He was ejected from hike bike after hitting the fence.
The man was pronounced dead the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, Las Vegas police said.
