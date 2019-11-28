HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash with a pickup truck late Wednesday night in Henderson.
Henderson Police said the crash happened around 11:21 p.m. Nov. 27 on eastbound Warm Springs Road at Grayson Circle near Green Valley Parkway.
HPD said 47-year-old driver of the 2002 Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound on Warm Springs when a 2008 Honda motorcycle hit the truck from behind.
The 25-year-old male motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.
Eastbound lanes of Warm Springs from Heavenly View to the 3100 block of West Warm Springs were shut down for about 4.5 hours while police investigated.
HPD said speed was considered a factor but it was unclear if impairment was a factor.
The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once family has been notified.
This is the tenth traffic-related fatality in Henderson's jurisdiction in 2019.
