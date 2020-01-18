LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died Saturday morning after a crash involving a garbage truck in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Jan. 18 at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road.
Police said a Republic Services roll-off style garbage truck was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne and entered the intersection on a green signal. A motorcyclist on a 2004 Honda Shadow entered the path of the Republic Services truck, according to witnesses.
Police said despite efforts to stop, the driver of the Republic Services truck hit the right side of the motorcyclist. North Las Vegas Police and Fire responded to the scene, LVMPD said.
The motorcycle rider, identified by LVMPD as a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the garbage truck stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment.
Police said impairment did appear to be a factor on the part of the motorcyclist. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once family is notified.
The crash marks the sixth traffic-related fatality in LVMPD jurisdiction in 2020.
(1) comment
It sucks but it's no surprise to me. What the real surprise is - why aren't more of these idiots dying? Motorcyclists ride around here like there are no other cars on the road. Play stupid games - win stupid prizes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.