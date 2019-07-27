LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a motorcyclist was critically injured after the rider lost control of his bike late Friday night.
Officers were called to the area of South Durango Drive and West Reno Avenue, near West Hacidena Avenue, about 11:19 p.m., Las Vegas police said.
The motorcyclist, identified by police as John Poon, 37, was headed south on Durango when he traveled over a "rough portion of the roadway" and lost control of his bike. According to police, Poon hit the curb on Durango, which caused his motorcycle to overturn.
Poon and his bike slid into a metal fence and landscape materials, Las Vegas police said. He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
