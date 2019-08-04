LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said motorcyclist was critically injured in the east valley late Saturday night.
Officers were called to the area of Loz Feliz Street, near North Hollywood Boulevard and East Washington Avenue, about 11:13 p.m. on August 3, Las Vegas police said.
Witnesses told police the rider of a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle, identified as 21-year-old Alexeis Telles, was headed south on Loz Feliz behind a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado. According to police, the truck driver, identified by officers as Brandon Garcia, 19, began "aggressively accelerating" while making a sharp left turn.
Due to how fast Garcia turned, his truck made a 360-degree rotation as Telles approached from behind, Las Vegas police said. Telles tried to pass the truck on the right side, but he was hit and his motorcycle overturned.
Telles was ejected from his vehicle and hit the curb as he slid to a stop. According to police, Garcia remained at the scene and called 911. Officers who responded to the scene noted signs of impairment from Garcia; he failed to complete sobriety tests.
Telles was also suspected of being under the influence.
Clark County firefighters transported Telles to University Medical Center, Las Vegas police said. He remains in critical condition at the hospital.
The collision remains under investigation.
