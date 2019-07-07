LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into an unoccupied car in the east valley on Saturday.
Officers were called on July 6 to the area of South Winterwood Boulevard and South Corvette Street, near South Nellis and East Charleston boulevards, about 6:50 p.m.
According to police, the motorcyclist, identified as 48-year-old Roy Lee Wallace of Las Vegas, was headed north and approaching Corvette Street. Wallace approached a section of the road that curved to the left.
Las Vegas police said Wallace "failed to negotiate the curved section of the roadway and traveled off road." He struck the curb, which caused Wallace to overturn his bike and he was ejected onto the sidewalk.
He crashed into the rear of an unoccupied 1997 Infiniti that was parked on a private driveway, police said. Wallace was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries.
As of Sunday morning, Wallace remains in critical, but stable condition, Las Vegas police said.
This was the second crash in the Las Vegas Valley that resulted in a motorcyclist being injured within 12 hours.
The incident remains under investigation.
