LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a mother and son who were killed in a house fire earlier this week in the Las Vegas Valley.
Gavin Palmer Murray, 6, and his mother Renai Palmer, 47, were pronounced dead on Oct. 8. As of Thursday morning, the coroner was still investigating their cause and manner of death.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded about 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 8 to reports of light smoke coming from a large two-story home at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle, near South Cimarron Road and Oakey Boulevard, the fire department reported.
Arriving firefighters discovered light smoke on the second floor inside a bedroom and found Gavin and Renai upstairs in the smoke-filled room. They were transported to the hospital via ambulance and died at the hospital.
The fire was reportedly extinguished about 9:20 a.m., the department said.
The home had smoke alarms, but due to the age of the residence, the house was not equipped with a sprinkler system, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Damage to the home was estimated at $25,000.
