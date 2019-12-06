CIBOLA COUNTY, NM (FOX5) -- New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau said a mother and son from Pahrump were arrested on child abuse that caused the death of a 12-year-old girl.
According to police, Heather Rooks, 39, was traveling through New Mexico to Nevada with her 17-year-old son, Khachadourian Rooks, her 12-year-old daughter and her father on Dec. 1.
Heather and her son told law enforcement that the daughter began throwing a tantrum during the trip. New Mexico state police said Khachadourian sat on his sister's face and throat, restraining her for about 45 minutes until she stopped moving.
The grandfather pulled the van over and began performing CPR on the girl, state police said. Emergency medical services were called and the daughter was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque. Three days later on Dec. 4, the girl died from her injuries at around 1 p.m.
Heather and Khachadourian were arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm on Dec. 1, but could be facing additional charges, according to state police.
Both were booked into the Cibola County Adult and Juvenile detention centers on no bond holds.
New Mexico state police said the case is still under investigation. The grandfather is not facing any charges and the child's identity was not immediately released.
"At the conclusion of this investigation it will be turned over to the appropriate district attorney for prosecution," state police said.
