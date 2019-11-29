LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died Thanksgiving morning in the southwest valley after another driver ran a red light, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. Jeff Stuart said the crash happened at around 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 28 near Durango Drive and Russell Road.
The driver of a Nissan Pathfinder, identified as 27-year-old Nathaniel T. Postelle III of Las Vegas, was headed west on Russell and was approaching Durango.
Stuart said Postelle ran a red light at the intersection, causing him to crash into a Nissan Sentra that was headed south on Durango.
The front of the Pathfinder hit the left-side of the Sentra, according to Las Vegas police. The driver who suffered fatal injuries was identified by family as 32-year-old Monique Prado from Victorville, Calif. Prado's 12-year-old daughter Emma was taken to University Medical Center for minor injuries.
"She said all I remember is broken glass, there was blood all over my moms face and she fell asleep ... Our thanksgiving will forever be remember as the day that Monique died," said Norma Kennedy.
Kennedy is Prado's mother. She met her granddaughter Emma at the hospital.
Postelle was suspected of being impaired, Stuart said. He told The Associated Press that the initial breath test showed Postelle's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
He suffered head injuries and was taken to UMC for treatment. Police said his injuries were considered minor.
Kennedy said Prado drove to Las Vegas Wednesday morning with her three kids, earlier than she originally planned.
"She said mom, guess what! Someone picked up my shift! We're going to spend the day with you!" said Kennedy.
The family saw Frozen Two then spent Wednesday night laughing and talking at home.
Kennedy said she wanted to start her Thanksgiving just how she starts every day: with coffee. She was on her way home from Starbucks when she was hit.
"She had one day off from work to spend with her family because she worked all the time to provide for her kids ... I feel like people need to hear what these choices that people make do to a family. It's not just the victim that dies, it's the family," said Kennedy.
Kennedy is now adopting her three grandchildren as her own children. If you would like to help out the family, you can donate to this GoFundMe page.
According to court records, Postelle faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death and possession of a controlled substance.
Postelle is in jail on a $250,000 bond.
This was LVMPD's 93rd traffic-related fatality for 2019. The crash remains under investigation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
