LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of killing her three-year-old son entered a guilty plea Tuesday morning.
Cassie Smith, 21, reported Daniel Theriot missing on Sept. 2, 2018 at around 9 a.m. near Sunset Park. Smith claimed she was at the park with her son to feed the ducks when she took a phone call and had her back turned toward her son. When she turned around, Smith said Theriot was gone.
Theriot's body was found in a remote area near Lake Mead Sept. 3.
Smith and her 42-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Oxford, were arrested that day.
Smith entered a guilty plea Nov. 26, according to court records, but the details of the plea agreement weren't immediately available.
Oxford entered a guilty plea Oct. 2 and was sentenced to 16 to 45 years in prison on Nov. 13.
Court officials said Smith's sentencing was set for Jan. 30.
(1) comment
A mother with a meth problem with a daddy. Should have been put to death immediately. But this sick govt with pedophiles holding office likes seeing drugged parents kill their children. Its all in their satanic rituals
