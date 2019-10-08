LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people died and one was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a house fire in the west valley.
About 8:19 a.m., Las Vegas Fire Rescue responded to a report of light smoke showing from a large two-story home at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle, the fire department reported.
Firefighters found victims inside the house, and two additional emergency medical service units were requested.
The fire was reportedly extinguished about 9:20 a.m., the department said, and was confined to one bedroom.
Two adults and one small child were transported to a hospital where they were in critical condition Tuesday morning, the fire department reported.
Fire officials reported in the afternoon that a mother and her six-year-old son died as a result of the fire. The uncle was treated for smoke inhalation and was later released from the hospital.
LVFR estimated $25,000 in damage to the bedroom in the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
