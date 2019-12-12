LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Approximately 115.6 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season, according to a new study by AAA.
Las Vegas was listed as one of the top five destinations for the holidays due to the warmer weather, according to AAA.
Other top travel destinations in the U.S. included Orlando, Miami, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Anaheim, CA; Honolulu and Kahului, HI; New York, NY and Phoenix, AZ.
AAA said the number of holiday travelers expected between Dec. 21 and New Years Day was to be the highest number expected in almost 20 years. The number also represented an increase of 3.9 percent when compared to travel numbers in 2018.
More than 104 million are expected to drive to their destination, with delays expected to be the worst on Dec. 26, AAA said. Afternoon delays on Dec. 26 were expected nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.
Air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume, with 6.9 million Americans expected to fly. According to AAA, this was the most since 2003.
The busiest travel day was expected to be Dec. 22, as most travelers book their holiday flights a few days before Christmas, AAA said. However, Christmas Eve is the cheapest day to travel as the lowest ticket prices averages at $527, and has the fewest crowds during the holiday week.
About 3 percent more Americans, approximately 3.81 million this year, are expected to travel by bus, train or cruise ship during their holidays.
"Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays," said Sergio Avila, spokesperson for AAA Nevada.
For anyone who may be driving during the holidays, AAA has advised motorists to "maintain a cool head, and focus on reaching their destination safely."
AAA released a couple tips on how to avoid road rage:
- Do Not Offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes, or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.
- Be Tolerant and Forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it is not personal.
- Do Not Respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 9-1-1 if needed.
AAA said it was also expecting more calls from members during holiday travel. Within Nevada, battery issues and flat tires were expected to be the top two reasons for calls. AAA Nevada said it was expected more than 7,000 calls throughout the state, and more than 800,000 nationwide.
