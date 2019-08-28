LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A spokesperson for McCarran International Airport said the airport set a new record for the month of July.
According to Christine Crews with McCarran Airport, this was the second time in the airport's history where more than 4.5 million passengers traveled through McCarran in a single month.
The airport also released statistics that broke down percentage changes by carrier type, airline, and arriving and departing passengers based on a monthly total, as well as a year-to-date (YTD) total.
The monthly total in the number of arriving and departing passengers at McCarran Airport increased by 2 percent compared to July 2018, which saw approximately 4.4 million passengers.
When comparing the YTD total, the airport saw a 3 percent change. In 2018, the YTD passenger total was almost 29 million. For 2019, the YTD passenger total was 29.7 million.
Within the top five airlines that service McCarran, Spirit Airlines saw the largest percent change in the number of arriving and departing passengers, about 32.1 percent, compared to July 2018.
Spirit Airlines reported about 384,000 passengers in July 2018, whereas nearly 507,000 passengers were recorded for July 2019. The YTD total for 2019 also increased for Spirit by 24.6 percent.
The number of passengers serviced by Southwest saw the largest percentage drop in the number of passengers, arriving and departing, by about 7.8 percent.
Approximately 1.6 million passengers flew with Southwest in July 2018, compared to the approximately 1.4 million for July 2019. The YTD for Southwest also decreased by about 2.1 percent.
The number of helicopter flights also increased from July 2018, according to McCarran's numbers. There was a 3.5 percent increase in the number of west side and helicopter flights; the YTD also went up by about 12.4 percent.
