LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Mayor's cup International Showcase returns for its 14th years on February 19-21 for the boys tournament, and Feb. 25-27 for the girls tournament.
The annual event expects to host 507 total teams, all ages 11-19, from 22 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico, France, and Peru with games at seven different parks. The event is co-hosted by the city of Las Vegas and the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club, and is expected to bring about $29 million into the local economy, according to Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club President Roger Tabor.
Admission and parking are free at all games. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own seating to attend games at the following fields:
- Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, 7353 Eugene Ave.
- Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex, 7901 W. Washington Ave.
- Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Rd.
- Alyn Beck Memorial Park, 9145 N. Sky Canyon Park Dr.
- Centennial Hills Park, 7091 N. Buffalo Dr.
- Thunderbird Family Sports Complex, 6105 N. Durango Dr.
- James Regional Sports Park, 8400 W. Robindale Rd.
Matches will be played from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. most days. Championship games will be played at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex starting at 8:40 a.m. Feb. 21 & 27. Schedules, maps, teams and rules can be found on www.lvmayorscup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.