LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you are out of work and looking for a job in Nevada, a special virtual career fair is set to take place on Thursday, March 25.
More than 50 employers are set to take part in the event, hosted by DETR, Nevada JobConnect, and Workforce Connections' One-Stop Career Center. Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, Rep. Susie Lee, and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones are also sponsoring the event.
The job fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on March 25. Pre-registration is required. Those interested in joining the job fair can click here to pre-register.
