LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three of more than 40 people, part of a big lawsuit, have different stories about drinking Real Water.

"I had the water for all of 11 days. And I was in the hospital for nine," Tino Hartshorn said.

"I was shipped out to California, to KEC USC hospital awaiting a liver transplant because I had complete liver failure, my kidneys had shut down," said Jose Martinez.

"When I was in the hospital I really thought I was going to die. And that was one of the most scariest feelings I've ever had as a mom," Lorraine Kalayana Prapruit said.

Attorney Will Kemp said there will several bad batches of water coming from the Real Water plant where water was mixed, including a bad batch last fall. Kemp said the person who mixed the water brought some home.

"Fed it to his dog. Within days his dog started vomiting was lethargic. Ran him to the vet. The vet said your dog has acute liver failure," Kemp said. "So in the deposition he admits that his dog got liver failure from the exact same bad batch of water that they gave to all these people here in Nevada."

As part of a deposition, Kemp said he talked to that person, who he describes as the lead technician who mixed the water. Kemp said that person started in the warehouse from another job.

"According to his deposition testimony he was a promoter at a Strip club," Kemp said. "He had absolutely no experience with water or food. He didn't even have a health card."

FOX5 reached out to Real Water several times Tuesday for a response, but didn't hear back. A recorded message explains to callers what happened and customer safety being taken very seriously.

"First we would like to extend our deepest sympathy and concern over the events that led to the inquiry," Real Water president Brent Jones said in a recent YouTube video.

"Although it appears that all instance is related to our Las Vegas home and office delivery we have issued a voluntary nationwide recall of all Real Water until the safety of our product is clearly established."

For now, an FDA investigation continues, along with Kemp's lawsuit.