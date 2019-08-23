LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A moped driver who died after a crash with another vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley Thursday night was identified by the Clark County coroner.
Douglas Michael Jeffries, 47, of North Las Vegas, was initially transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries but later died. The coroner was still investigating his cause and manner of death.
The crash was reported at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 22 at South Pecos and East Russell roads, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LVMPD said Jeffries was riding on the scooter southbound on Pecos and a 27-year-old driving a 2019 Honda Insight was exiting a private driveway, across the southbound lanes on Pecos making a left turn to go north.
According to police, Jeffries scooter overturned and slid into the left side of the Honda. The driver of the Honda did not show signs of impairment.
This crash marked the 66th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2019. The collision remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Was he wearing a Helmet?
