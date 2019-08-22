LAS VEGAS (FOX) -- A collision sent a moped driver to the hospital with critical injuries Thursday night.
An accident involving a moped and an automobile was reported at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at South Pecos and East Russell roads, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The moped driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, Metro said. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Pecos was closed in both directions. Metro adivsed drivers to avoid the area while officers investigate.
