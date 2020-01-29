LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Monster Jam is returning to Sam Boyd Stadium one last time in March.
The event will be March 21 and 22, according to a news release. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks will go head to head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Fans will be able to vote for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via their smartphones.
Attendees at the Monster Jam Pit Party on March 21 will be able to see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, get autographs, take photos and enjoy other family activities.
Event schedule
Saturday, March 21
Pit Party: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Main event: 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
Pit Party: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main event: 3 p.m.
Monster Jam tickets and Pit Party passes start at $15. They are available now at UNLVtickets.com, by phone at 702-739-3267, or in person at the Thomas and Mack Center box office or other ticket outlets, including La Bonita locations. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the Sam Boyd box office on the event days only.
