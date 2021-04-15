LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a long brumation, Mojave Max has finally emerged.
Mojave Max emerged from his burrow at 11:34 a.m. April 15, making it the third-latest emergence for the tortoise in the past 22 years. The latest Max ever emerged was April 17, 2012 at 12:41 p.m.
It is a beautiful day to go outside! I have officially emerged from my burrow! The official time I emerged is 11:34:41 AM on 4/15/2021. Stay tuned while we search the records and verify the winner of the 2021 Mojave Max Emergence Contest. #ToTheMax pic.twitter.com/1zqegHBQY7— Mojave Max (@MojaveMax) April 15, 2021
Mojave Max lives at Springs Preserve and brumates, a reptilian form of hibernation, in his burrow every winter and emerges in the spring.
“Mojave Max has typically emerged in late March and early April. We thought the warm weather last weekend would bring Max out sooner to signal the beginning of spring in Clark County,” said Kimberley Jenkins, principal environmental specialist with Clark County’s Desert Conservation Program. “As Max wakes up, we’re excited to continue educating local school children how to respect, protect and enjoy our desert.”
Every year, Clark County students take part in the Mojave Max Emergence Contest to guess when the tortoise will emerge from his burrow. County officials said the winner will be announced soon.
