LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2020 Mojave Max Emergence Contest opened Tuesday.
Mojave Max, a live tortoise that lives at Springs Preserve, goes into his burrow to begin brumation every fall when the Las Vegas weather cools off. He emerges in the spring when things start to warm up again. The student who guesses as closely as possible to the correct day, hour and minute -- without going over -- that Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow in the spring will win, according to a news release.
Clark County students in kindergarten through fifth grade who are enrolled in public, private and registered home schools of the Clark County School District are eligible, the release said. The grand-prize winner and their entire class will win Mojave Max T-shirts, Mojave Max Olympic-style medals, a pizza party and a field trip to Springs Preserve to meet Mojave Max. The winner will also receive a laptop, a yearlong family membership at Springs Preserve, a yearlong America the Beautiful pass to national parks and federal recreational areas and a backpack filled with outdoor goodies. The winner’s teacher will win a laptop, and the winning school receives a large trophy.
To enter the contest, visit MojaveMax.com, click on "emergence contest form" and fill out the form.
