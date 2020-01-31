LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Mojave High School teacher was sentenced up to four years in prison Thursday after he reportedly provided marijuana to a student and drove a student out of state without the parent's permission.
Abraham Gonzalez, 41, was sentenced to a minimum of one year and up to four years in prison on felony child abuse after Gonzalez was arrested by Clark County School District Police in July 2019.
CCSD police said Gonzalez was employed as a physical education teacher since August 2006.
After serving time in prison, a judge ordered Gonzalez be on probation for up to five years. As part of the probation order, Gonzalez cannot be around children, must disclose his felony with any employer and cannot contact the victim or her family.
According to his arrest report, Gonzalez met a female student on the dating app Plenty of Fish. According to the victim's mother, he bought her things and drove her out of state without her permission.
Gonzalez reportedly told police the victim said she was 21, then recently told him she was 17 but did not have identification. She told police he was her friend and brought her marijuana multiple times.
A family member of the victim said she thought to two were in a sexual relationship because she saw the two kissing, then warned him to stay away.
