LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Black History Month events continue in the valley.
Today, Feb. 17, The Mob Museum is holding a panel on the integral role our Black community has played in the development of Las Vegas.
The event is called "Celebrating Black Life in Las Vegas: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future."
The panel will discuss the highs and lows of the African-American experience in Las Vegas. They'll also talk about the city initiative to redevelop the Historic West Side neighborhood.
Reservations are required if you want to join in person. You can also watch a free livestream of the event at 7 p.m.
