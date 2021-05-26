LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mob Museum is looking to hire summer interns.
Digital Marketing and Graphic Design internship positions are available.
Students at the UNLV, UNR, College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College can apply.
Looking for a summer internship? We have positions open for a Digital Marketing Intern and a Graphic Design Intern. Students at UNLV, UNR, CSN and NSN can apply using Handshake or email your resume to jmurdock@themobmuseum.org. pic.twitter.com/ckYhiF2bXB— The Mob Museum (@TheMobMuseum) May 26, 2021
To do so you can visit https://joinhandshake.com/ or email a resume to jmurdock@themobmuseum.org
