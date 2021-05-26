Mob Museum

The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas (FOX5).

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mob Museum is looking to hire summer interns.

Digital Marketing and Graphic Design internship positions are available.

Students at the UNLV, UNR, College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College can apply.

To do so you can visit https://joinhandshake.com/ or email a resume to jmurdock@themobmuseum.org

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.