LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The need for blood remains dire across Las Vegas and across the nation. That is why the Mob Museum is hosting a blood drive on Monday, February 8.
The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a Vitalant Blood Mobile stationed behind the museum. All donors will receive free admission into museum, as well as a free COVID-19 antibody test.
Click here and enter code MOBMUSEUM to sign up for the drive. You can also sign up for the drive by calling 1-877-258-4825.
