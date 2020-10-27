LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans will be allowed to tour the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas November 15 for free.
The free day, sponsored by Zappos, is limited to four tickets per guest and must be reserved in advance.
According to the museum, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will also offer 2,500 free general admission vouchers valid between November 16 through the end of the year.
The free day is also Kefauver Day, which "commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing that took place in the Museum’s courtroom in 1950."
Named after Senator Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, the Kefauver Committee hearings were televised and brought organized crime into the living rooms of many Americans for the first time, the museum said in a news release.
The hearings were "pivotal" in the national fight against organized crime and influenced the development of Las Vegas.
Guests will also get 10% off all food and beverage on November 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.