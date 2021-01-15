LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Major League Baseball players and a Clark County Commissioner partnered up Thursday to help spread the love for baseball.
MLB players and Las Vegas locals Tommy Pham, Dexter Fowler and Amir Garrett joined Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II to give out baseball equipment and food to families with young children at Doolittle Community Center.
“For too many children, the cost of a new glove or bat will prevent them from ever playing the game of baseball, but these great major leaguers are stepping up to change that,” Commissioner McCurdy said. “We are also taking this opportunity to connect with families that have been hit hard by the pandemic to get them some of the everyday essentials they need.”
The event was hosted in partnership with the Players Alliance and Pull Up Neighbor. The Players Alliance is a nonprofit made up of more than 150 active and former MLB players seeking to improve representation of Black Americans in the game. Pull Up Neighbor is a Black-owned community response team working with the Players Alliance for various events around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.