HENDERSON (FOX5) -- People who live and work in Henderson have differing opinions when it comes to a public safety campaign the city started a year ago.
The program is called "See Something, Say Something, Do Something," and it was designed to quell public concerns after the 1 October mass shooting.
Signs that read "See Something, Say Something, Do Something" are posted near the intersection of Sunset Road and Marks Street, between Sunset Station and the Galleria at Sunset.
The message from Henderson City Hall calls for residents to speak up when something is amiss in their community.
However, some residents say with all the mass shootings in recent months and years, the signs leave a bad taste in their mouth.
"To me it's that whole 'Big Brother' feeling, it's just doesn't feel right," said Henderson resident Gregory Dees. "It's that fear, and with the climate the way things are now, it just adds to it."
Others are concerned with the consequences of speaking up when you witness criminal activity.
"Growing up in the rough part of town or whatnot, it could be a mistake to say something because it could cause injuries or be fatal for some people," said Timothy Waldren, who works in Henderson.
Henderson Mayor Debra March said the program is not only about reporting criminal activity. March designed the program to address things like bullying in school, suicide prevention and medical emergencies.
"It affects a large audience from youth all the way to seniors. There's a large audience, if maybe there's a few people that maybe the message doesn't resonate with, that's okay. There's other messages that do resonate with them," March said.
Some Henderson residents said they would rather not be reminded of the constant threat of domestic terrorism.
"To me it just feeds paranoia and fear. I understand where it's coming from, but does it really help?" said Dees.
Security experts say the signs are a good reminder that a simple phone call to law enforcement could end up saving a life.
“It's not paranoia. It's be being vigilant. It's watching and being aware of your surroundings. Everyone says they don't want to be reminded until they get reminded," said security expert Bobby Wilson of Green Valley Security.
Mayor March said she believes the initiative is working but it is difficult to determine which calls to law enforcement are a direct result of the campaign.
March touted a recent Forbes Magazine article that ranked Henderson as one of the safest cities in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.