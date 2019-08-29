LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a car that was found west of the Las Vegas Strip was registered to Sharon Harrell, who was reported missing on Aug. 23.
Officers said the vehicle was found on the 4000 block of West Twain Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, just after 5 a.m. on Aug. 28, Las Vegas police said.
A body was found inside the vehicle, but the individual could not be positively identified at the scene.
The identity of the person found deceased inside the car will be released by the Clark County coroner once his or her next of kin have been notified.
Harrell, 53, was last seen in the area of South Durango Drive and Oakey Boulevard, Las Vegas police said. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
According to police, she stands around 5'5" and weighs approximately 122 pounds.
Anyone with any information in regards to Harrell's whereabouts were asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(1) comment
So sad to hear she was found deceased. Sounds like she was a very lovely person from the family and friends. Las Vegas s becoming as bad as Chicago now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.