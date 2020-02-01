NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A missing North Las Vegas man has been found.
North Las Vegas police said Sunday Howard Webb, 68, had been found and was in good health. Police had put out a call for help finding Webb, who was reported missing Friday.
Webb had been last seen at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 31, police said, in the 300 block of Duchess Avenue, near Carey Avenue and North Commerce Street. In a media release, police said Webb has multiple medical conditions requiring 15 medications throughout the day and that he did not have them nor any identification with him.
