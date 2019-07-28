NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man who was reported missing Saturday has been found.
Delvon Holley, 25, was found early Sunday morning in Las Vegas, according to a news release. He was in good health and has been reunited with his family.
Holley had last been seen at Barium Rock Avenue and Cumbria Iron Street, near El Capitan Way and Iron Mountain Road, on July 26 in the northwest valley, police said.
Holley left his residence without taking his medication, which he needs.
