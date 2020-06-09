LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police located 12-year-old Aleska Rodriguez on Tuesday afternoon after she went missing Monday June 8.
Rodriguez was reunited with her family and found safe, NLVPD said.
Aleska Rodriguez was reported missing June 8 and was last seen around noon that day in the area of N. 5th Street and Washburn Avenue, NLVPD said.
According to police, there was nothing suspicious surrounding Rodriguez's disappearance.
Rodriguez was walking a white German Shepherd dog before she was reported missing.
The dog Rodriguez had with her was also found safe.
North Las Vegas Police would like to the community for their help in searching for Aleska Rodriguez.
