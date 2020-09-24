LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Miss Nevada Queen is giving back to her community through the end of October with a sock drive for the homeless. Eleven-year-old Aiyana Castro is the leading force behind the ‘Sock it to the Homeless’ drive.
Castro painted and delivered boxes to community partners all across the valley for those who’d like to donate.
LOCATIONS
- The Center for Oral Surgery of Las Vegas. 10115 W. Twain, #100, Las Vegas 89147. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Legacy Commercial Real Estate Services. 2110 E Flamingo Suite 350
- Project 4 Humanity. 912 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas NV 89104. Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Ford Country. 280 N Gibson Rd.
- Legacy Property Management 2110 E Flamingo Suite 350
- Tru Development Company. 9555 Hillwood Dr Suite 110
- Bella Smiles. 6040 S Rainbow Blvd Suite B2
- 911 Law Group. 911 N Buffalo Drive Suite 201
- The Birthday Suit. 3700 S Hualapai Way #103. Mon-Fri 8:30-8 p.m. Sat 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 7645 S Rainbow Blvd. Mon-Fri 8:30-8 p.m. Sat 8:30-7 p.m. Sun 9:30-5 p.m.
- 2980 St Rose Pkwy Ste 140. Mon-Fri 8:30-8 p.m. Sat 8:30-7 p.m. Sun 9:30-5 p.m.
A PayPal account has been set up for those who would like to make monetary donations to help the Miss Nevada Queen serve out her mission to provide 500 pairs of socks to those living in our community without a shelter.
